Liverpool are reportedly keen on Kevin Mantilla.

According to a report from the Colombian version of AS, the 20-year-old central defender is on the radar of Liverpool and Brighton. The two Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move next month.

The defender has a contract with Talleres de Cordoba until the end of 2027 and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can sign him for a reasonable price.

The 20-year-old central defender could be a solid, long-term investment for the Premier League club and he could develop into an important first-team player for Liverpool with the right coaching and guidance.

Liverpool need to bring in defensive reinforcements and Mantilla could be the ideal long-term replacement for Joel Matip. The defender is currently sidelined for the remainder of the season with an injury and he will be a free agent in the summer.

Liverpool will have to replace him adequately and Mantilla seems like the perfect alternative on paper. The 20-year-old is likely to be tempted to join a Premier League club and Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. Furthermore, the opportunity to work with a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp will be an added incentive.

The defender will look to continue his development as a player under the German manager if the move goes through.