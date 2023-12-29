Liverpool to compete with top-four rivals for 22-year-old Bundesliga star

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone once again.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder was linked with a move to Liverpool at the start of the season as well.

Journalist Rudy Galetti claims that Tottenham Hotspur are following the midfielder as well.

The French midfielder has established himself as a key performer for the Bundesliga club and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Liverpool midfield as well.

The Reds failed to sign a quality defensive midfielder in the summer and they need someone who can sit back and anchor the midfield. Kone would be the ideal acquisition for them. His arrival would not only help them tighten up defensively, but it would also allow players like Alexis Mac Allister to operate with more freedom.

The Argentine international has been used as a makeshift defensive midfielder this season and signing a specialist anchorman would allow the South American midfielder to play in his natural role.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can negotiate a reasonable deal with Borussia Monchengladbach next month. His contract with the German club expires in 2026 and to German outfit could look to demand a substantial amount of money for him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could use midfield reinforcements as well and it remains to be seen whether they can beat Liverpool to his signature.

Kone will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and it would be a major step up in his career.