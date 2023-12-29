“Long way to go” – Jurgen Klopp provides worrying injury update ahead of Newcastle clash

Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of Andy Robertson as his side prepares for their upcoming clash against Newcastle.

Liverpool are now two points clear at the top of the Premier League after Arsenal failed to match their result against Burnley this week.

Although fans will be hopeful of pushing for another Premier League title as we approach the turn of the year, they will be concerned about the injuries that the squad have sustained so far this season.

Particularly in the left-back position with both Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Klopp provided an update on the Scottish defender.

“Robertson still needs more range in the shoulder, quite a big surgery so not even close to team training.” He said via Football365.

“He is good but a long way to go.”

The German manager then revealed that Tsimikas would be ‘out for a long time’ after sustaining an injury during his side’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

The Reds will be hopeful of maintaining their two-point gap at the top of the Premier League when they welcome a stuttering Newcastle side to Anfield on New Year’s Day.