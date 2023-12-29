Man United urged to sign ‘perfect’ midfielder to kick start Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has named the perfect midfield signing to start Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s era at the club.

INEOS Group chairman has bought 25 percent stake in the Premier League club and he will be in charge of the operations and player recruitment.

Berbatov believes Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich will be the ideal signing for his former club but it will be tough to convince him to leave the German champions.

Man United can expect a lot of changes under Ratcliffe as the club have struggled to match their past glory and the boyhood fan of the club is determined to change that.

Berbatov believes Kimmich would breathe new life to the Man United midfield.

He told Betfair: “Going forward with the takeover, I wonder how brave Man United will be in the transfer market. Joshua Kimmich is being linked, but he’s such an important player for Bayern Munich.

“Can I see him leaving Bayern and coming to United in the January transfer window? I don’t think that will happen.

”Maybe we can speak about this transfer in the summer, but he’s someone who is highly regarded at his- current club.

“With Casemiro’s injuries and form, maybe United are going to look for a replacement.

‌”Let’s not forget about Scott McTominay though, he’s there and playing well, but if Casemiro is not going to be counted on to continue to play because of his age and injuries, then of course, you need to buy someone to replace him.

‌”Kimmich is someone who fits perfectly in that position, but does he want to leave Bayern? That’s going to be a tough decision.”

The Red Devils are back in action this weekend as they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.