Manchester United handed positive injury boost as Erik ten Hag lists returning players

Erik ten Hag has revealed that as many as five players could be set to return from injury next month.

Like many Premier League clubs, Manchester United have had to deal with a series of injuries to first-team players this season.

Not many supporters would’ve envisioned a partnership of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans at Old Trafford in 2023 but Ten Hag was forced to use the players available to him.

Fortunately for the Dutch manager, he is expecting a number of players to return to the first team next month as he revealed in his Friday press conference.

“So, it will be a similar squad as we had against Villa.” He said when questioned about this weekend’s trip to Nottingham Forest via Man Utd News.

“I think in mid-January, we expect many players back. Mason, Casemiro, Martinez, [Tyrell] Malacia [and] we expect Harry Maguire [back] of course. We expect many players to return in January.”

Ten Hag will look to build on the momentum of his side’s comeback win against Aston Villa but this weekend’s trip to Forest will be far from easy.

Newly appointed Nuno Espirito Santo guided his side to a statement 3-1 victory against Newcastle on Tuesday.

