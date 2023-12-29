Mauricio Pochettino provides Romeo Lavia injury update

The Chelsea manager has issued an update on the fitness of Romeo Lavia after he picked up a thigh injury midweek.

After completing his high-profile move from Southampton in the summer, Lavia arrived at Stamford Bridge with aspirations of leading a new young Chelsea side.

Unfortunately, the 19-year-old was immediately struck down by injury as he was forced to watch half of the season from the bench.

After a lengthy recovery period, he finally made his debut with the Blues but suffered a knock late in the game against Crystal Palace.

Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he was ‘worried’ about the player’s injury immediately after the game and has provided another update ahead of this weekend’s clash with Luton Town.

“I’m a little bit worried.” He said via Football.London.

“I don’t know, because if you were watching the game [against Crystal Palace] you cannot appreciate I was changing the position with Lavia at the end because he was struggling to run.

“We will see what is going on.”

Chelsea fans will be encouraged by the return of their other star signing, Christopher Nkunku who has instantly hit the ground running at the London club.

Rob Edwards’s side won’t roll over for the Blues this Saturday afternoon especially at Kenilworth Road as they look to secure three consecutive victories.