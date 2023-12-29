Newcastle considering bargain move for top Bundesliga defender

Eddie Howe’s side are reportedly interested in a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

After a strong start to the season, the wheels quickly fell off for the Magpies as they were dealt a number of injuries.

They were arguably hit the hardest in their defensive department when Sven Botman picked up a knee problem forcing Jamal Lascelles to step in for the Dutch defender.

Although the 23-year-old returned to the squad last week, his absence exposed the lack of depth in Newcastle’s backline.

Hoping to fix this issue, Howe is reportedly keen on bringing in another centre-back next year and according to Football Transfers, Newcastle are considering a move for Tah.

The report claims the the German international has a €18 million release clause which becomes active next summer although the Magpies may look to move as early as next month for his signature.

The 27-year-old is a key figure for Xabi Alonso as his side is currently four points ahead of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

But with a potential league title waiting at the end of the season, it remains unclear whether Tah will want to move in January or if he would prefer to wait for the summer months.