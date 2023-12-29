PSG could make surprise move for Leeds United star

The French champions are reportedly keen on signing Leeds defender Pascal Struijk in the January window.

Daniel Farke’s side is currently fourth in the Championship after their loss to Preston allowed Southampton to leapfrog them into third.

With the gap between them and the automatic promotion place now back to eight, Farke will hope a good second half of the season will launch them right back into contention.

Leeds has boasted one of the best defences in the league with the partnership of Joe Rodon and Struijk the bedrock of the team so far this campaign.

In particular, the Dutch defender has impressed with several clubs showing an interest in the 24-year-old.

According to the Dutch outlet Voetbal International via Team Talk, PSG are keen on Struijk and could move for his signature in January.

However, the report claims that due to Struijk still having three and a half years remaining on his contract, it is unlikely that the Championship club will budge next month.

With a huge game against West Brom on Friday night, Farke will turn his attention to hunting down second place and starting the new year on a high.