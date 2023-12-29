Real Madrid confirm Carlo Ancelotti contract extension

The Italian manager has agreed to a contract extension with the La Liga giants which will keep him in Madrid until 2026.

With his previous contract set to expire next summer, rumours were rampant linking Carlo Ancelotti with a move away from the club.

At one point, it seemed almost certain that the 64-year-old would be taking the Brazil international job although he continuously played down the rumours.

Ancelotti has won 10 major titles at Los Blancos including two Champions Leagues and one La Liga title during his five years as coach of the club.

Real Madrid confirmed with an official statement early Friday afternoon that his contract would be extended until June 30, 2026.

🚨⚪️ BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti has signed new deal at Real Madrid valid until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/MXcdpP0ZHl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2023

With Jude Bellingham’s incredible form after signing for the Spanish giants in the summer, Ancelotti will be hopeful of adding another Champions League to his already incredible resume.

His side is set to play RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 early next year after they topped their competitive group.