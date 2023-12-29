Scotland prepared to steal four Premier League stars from under England’s nose

Gareth Southgate could see four Premier League stars being poached by Scotland as they prepare to fight for the Euro 2024 title.

Newcastle United stars Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento are all in contention to be poached by Scotland.

These three stars are unlikely to get a call-up from Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024 in Germany. Their Newcastle teammate Elliot Anderson is also someone considering whether to play for England or Scotland.

Anderson has already received one call-up to the Scotland squad but he pulled out having not made up his mind where to commit his future.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke’s assistant John Carver has stated how they are trying to convince these potential England stars to choose Scotland.

He told Chronicle Live:

“At Newcastle, there are four [that we have scouted] actually.

“Elliot Anderson, Tino Livramento, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes. We are always looking to add quality to the group. But we want players that want to be part of the journey.

“Some of the lads at Newcastle mentioned are just starting their careers at St James’ Park and really need to concentrate on that first before they talk about which country they want to play for.

“That’s the important part. I know I have been at Newcastle for a long time.”

Carver admitted it wouldn’t be easy to convince these four talented young players to choose Scotland over England.

He said: “The two youngsters such as Elliot and Anthony are different to somebody like say Harvey Barnes.

“Harvey has been called up by England and not had opportunities. Let’s see what happens when Harvey is fit again.

“Anthony will make his decision when he needs to. England will force the issue because they would be mad not to.

“The four at Newcastle are just a handful. There are many others out there and we are always looking to improve and make things better.”