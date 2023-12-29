Thierry Henry stunned by Tottenham legend’s Premier League prediction

The Frenchman couldn’t believe Jermain Defoe’s top-four prediction after Arsenal’s defeat against West Ham on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta has been bested by his former manager for the second time this season, as the Gunners lost 2-0 at the Emirates.

Tomas Soucek gave his side the lead after just 13 minutes despite Arsenal’s dominance in the opening quarter before Konstantinos Mavropanos killed the game early in the second half after a well-worked corner.

Speaking on Amazon Prime after the game, Defoe was asked for his top four prediction with his answer surprising fellow pundit, Henry.

‘City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal,’ Defoe said via the Daily Mail.

Henry replied with a flabbergasted ‘What?!’.

‘What did you say? Tottenham?’ the Arsenal legend said.

😂 @IAmJermainDefoe predicts this season’s Premier League top four… Thierry Henry does NOT agree!#PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/UgTfPtA0f3 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

The Premier League seems to be as competitive at the top of the table as ever before with only three points separating first and third, not including Manchester City in fourth who have one game in hand.

Arsenal have now fallen two points behind Liverpool after their disappointing defeat with the club mounting 10 points fewer than at this time last year.