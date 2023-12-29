West Ham long servant set for imminent move to La Liga

Sevilla and West Ham are locked in serious conversations about the transfer of Pablo Fornals to Spain.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the two clubs have been involved in talks since last summer and this time it looks like the move may finally happen.

The report states that the financial situation at Sevilla meant they were forced to wait to make the deal for the transfer.

West Ham decided to extend Fornals’ contract for a year which means that a free transfer would now be off the table.

There have been speculation about Fornals’ relationship with West Ham United manager David Moyes.

The Scottish manager has in-form options in his team thanks to the performances of Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Thomas Soucek.

With Sevilla seriously interested in the services of the player, it seems like a move can finally be agreed between both the clubs.

The Spaniard has not been used enough by Moyes this season and his lack of playing time is the only reason he wants to leave the London club.

Fornals has only started two Premier League games this season so a move away from the club is the best option for all the parties involved. With no goals or assists from the Spaniard even after coming off the bench to play, his importance in Moyes’ team has finished.

The attacking midfielder has made 194 appearances since joining for £24million from Villarreal in 2019.

Fornals has represented the Spanish national team 6 times and played in a number of different positions in attack and midfield.