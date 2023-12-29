According to Jack Rosser of the Sun, David Moyes is expected to ink a new two-and-a-half-year contract with West Ham.

The Scot’s present contract at the London Stadium is scheduled to expire in June, but it looks like the 60-year-old will stay at the club for another contract.

Despite criticism, Moyes has guided West Ham to 6th in the league currently and the London club is having an outstanding season so far as they have advanced in Europa League as well.

Moyes also helped West Ham win the first trophy in 43-year-old after they beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague last season.