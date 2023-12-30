“He helps to increase our rhythm” – Guardiola on why he made early tweak against Sheff United

Pep Guardiola explained that he substituted Jack Grealish early in the second half against Sheffield United to inject more energy into the team. He also mentioned that Grealish almost didn’t start the game due to a challenging week.

Jack Grealish faced a challenging week as thieves broke into his home during Manchester City’s match against Everton. Despite the incident, Grealish returned to training on Friday and was included in the starting lineup for the game against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The England international faced challenges during the match against Sheffield United, struggling against their defensive tactics. He was substituted after 50 minutes for Oscar Bobb, who played a key role in the crucial second goal. Despite being replaced, there was no obvious sign of an injury, and Grealish received a hug from Guardiola as he left the field.

Guardiola mentioned that he contemplated starting Oscar Bobb and, after evaluating the situation in the second half, made the decision to bring him on, indicating a swift response to adapt to the match dynamics.

“The first half was a little bit flat, everything was flat and we lift in the second half afterwards with Oscar, he helps to increase our rhythm and movement to the byline,” he stated in his post-game press conference.

Either way, it turned out to be yet another genius move from Guardiola because Bobb played a huge part in Manchester City’s second goal which killed off Sheffield United.