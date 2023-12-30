Tottenham confirm departure of modern day legend

Tottenham has confirmed that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will leave the club to join Los Angeles FC.

Lloris, who served the club for 11 years, had recently lost his first-choice spot to Guglielmo Vicario. And the summer arrival of Fraser Forster also pushed the experienced keeper down the pecking order. Lloris will now make a move to Los Angeles FC.

A statement by Tottenham said:

“We can confirm that Hugo Lloris will depart the Club on a permanent transfer to MLS side Los Angeles FC. One of our greatest servants, seventh on our all-time appearance list with 447 in all competitions, captain for nine years, Hugo will end an 11-year association with us for a new adventure in America.”

Hugo Lloris had an illustrious career at Tottenham Hotspur, securing the number one goalkeeper spot in 2012 and becoming a key figure for the club.

During his tenure, he achieved the milestone of being the initial player to amass 300 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League, maintaining his status as the leading appearance maker in the competition with 361 appearances – a feat shared only with Harry Kane.

Lloris secured 127 clean sheets, positioning him 12th in the league’s historical records, and he joins an elite group of 17 goalkeepers with 100 or more clean sheets in the Premier League.