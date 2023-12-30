“For me is such a worry…” – Gary Neville questions Manchester United’s transfer policy

Gary Neville has raised questions about Manchester United’s choice to sell Anthony Elanga, the Nottingham Forest winger who showcased an impressive performance against his former club, contributing to a 2-1 victory.

Anthony Elanga, the Sweden international, was considered surplus to requirements in the summer, despite playing a significant role during the early stages of Erik ten Hag’s tenure. Elanga, who was acquired by Forest for just £15 million, expressed a desire to leave in pursuit of regular first-team football. Despite his new side’s struggles, he has managed to enhance his reputation through noteworthy performances.

The decision to part ways with Elanga has sparked scrutiny from the football pundit.

“You have to question whether he’s better than some of the ones he’s left behind. The money they’ve spent in wide areas. Sancho was £70-odd million, Antony £90m and Elanga gone!”

"If he thinks Antony is an £85m player, that for me is such a worry"@GNev2 and Jamie Redknapp on Manchester United's signings ?? pic.twitter.com/tN5OumQBd7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2023

The rapid improvement of the 21-year-old has heightened scrutiny on Manchester United’s decision to make substantial investments in players like Antony and Jadon Sancho, whilst allowing an academy graduate to depart for a relatively modest fee.

The contrast in these decisions has drawn attention and raised questions about the club’s transfer strategy.

Jadon Sancho, the England international, has spent the majority of the season in exile, having reportedly refused to apologise to his manager for a previous incident. This situation has kept him on the sidelines and away from regular first-team action.

Antony, on the other hand, had a short-lived appearance at the City Ground, lasting only 54 minutes before succumbing to injury. He concluded 2023 with just one club goal to his name. In contrast, Anthony Elanga played a crucial role in both of Nottingham Forest’s goals, contributing significantly to Nuno Espirito Santo’s first home win in charge of the Tricky Trees.

The contrasting performances add to the discussions around Manchester United’s decision-making in player transfers.