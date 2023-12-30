Manchester United legend on “really frustrating” player who’s yet to score or assist this season

Peter Schmeichel has urged Erik ten Hag to “rethink” Antony’s position at Manchester United.

The Brazilian was substituted before the hour mark during Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Schmeichel’s suggestion to reconsider Antony’s role comes as the player has struggled to make a significant impact in recent performances.

Antony’s continued lackluster performances have resulted in the winger failing to register a goal or an assist in 15 Premier League games this season. His struggle to justify the £85.5 million fee that Manchester United paid to sign him from Ajax 18 months ago is becoming more pronounced, raising questions about the value and impact of the significant investment in the player.

Last week, former Man United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel questioned Erik ten Hag’s decision to sign Antony over Mohammed Kudus.

“He’s [Kudus] special. I don’t get it if he [Ten Hag] knows these boys very well, why did he pick Antony ahead of Kudus?,” he told Premier League Productions.

The West Ham United ace has excelled under David Moyes in the 2023-24 season, scoring six league goals. Notably, Kudus previously worked under Ten Hag at Ajax, and Schmeichel’s inquiry adds to the scrutiny surrounding the choices made in player acquisitions.

At half-time during the Forest defeat, Schmeichel reinforced his criticism of Antony, emphasizing that Erik ten Hag must reconsider how to extract the best performance from the winger. The former goalkeeper also asserted that Antony has started to “frustrate” his Manchester United teammates, adding to the concerns about the player’s impact on the team dynamics.

“I really think Erik ten Hag should rethink Antony’s position. He doesn’t give much to the team. He frustrates his teammates. It’s really frustrating,” via Manchester Evening News.