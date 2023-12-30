Nottingham Forest to splash cash in January to back new boss

With newly-appointed Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo set to lose six key players to the African Cup of Nations, the club is now faced with the necessity of delving back into the transfer market for reinforcements.

Despite having signed an impressive 42 players since securing promotion from the Championship in 2022, the upcoming player departures have created a demand for additional squad depth at the club.

Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, and Ibrahim Sangare are set to join the Ivory Coast national team. Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate have been called up by Senegal, and Ola Aina is poised to represent Nigeria. However, talismanic forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who would have been a contender for the Super Eagles, will remain sidelined for several months after undergoing groin surgery in November.

The departures of these key players for the African Cup of Nations necessitate the consideration of reinforcements for the squad.

Nottingham Forest’s transfer funds are set to receive a boost with the £4.3 million sale of Gustavo Scarpa, who is returning to Brazil with Atletico Mineiro. Scarpa, who initially joined on a free transfer from Palmeiras in December 2022, spent the current season on loan with Olympiacos in Greece.

In terms of new recruits, Forest are anticipated to finalisa deal for Fluminense centre-back Nino, per The Mirror. The 26-year-old Brazilian defender has been the subject of extensive talks and is expected to cost around £6 million. This potential transfer would add defensive reinforcement to the Tricky Trees squad.

Additionally, there are reports which state Forest are in advanced negotiations for the signing of Portuguese winger Gelson Martins from Monaco. The player, in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 club, could be available for a reasonable fee or potentially on a free transfer. Forest’s pursuit of Martins suggests a strategic move to bolster their attacking options with a player who has experience in top-flight European football.