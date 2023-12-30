Bundesliga outfit to pursue “exciting” Wolves attacker in January

Wolves may consider selling an attacker in the January transfer window, with reports indicating that the player has become a prime target for German heavyweights Eintracht Frankfurt.

The potential interest from Eintracht Frankfurt suggests that Wolves could face decisions regarding player departures during the transfer window.

Wolves have been in a positive run of form leading up to their clash against Everton at Molineux on Saturday afternoon. In their last five Premier League games, the West Midlands club secured victories against Burnley, Chelsea, and Brentford. Additionally, they managed a draw against Nottingham Forest but suffered a loss to David Moyes’ thriving West Ham United side. The mixed results highlight Wolves’ competitive performances in recent fixtures.

Wolves’ ascent to 11th place in the Premier League has been significantly influenced by the outstanding form of striker Hwang Hee-chan. The South Korean has impressed with 10 goals and two assists in 19 league outings, notably contributing a brace in the 4-1 victory over Brentford in midweek.

Hwang Hee-chan has stepped up as Wolves’ primary striker, filling the void left by the departures of Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa. Jimenez joined Fulham, while Diego Costa moved to Botafogo during the summer.

While manager Gary O’Neil is likely pleased with Hwang Hee-chan’s impressive performances, there seems to be a challenge regarding fellow striker Sasa Kalajdzic. With Hwang and Matheus Cunha ahead of him in the pecking order, Kalajdzic has found himself with a limited role this season. The competition for starting spots highlights the depth and competition within the Wolves’ striking options.

Despite making 11 league appearances, Sasa Kalajdzic has encountered limited playing time, with only one of these outings lasting longer than 30 minute. Most of his game time has been a result of late substitutions, indicating a reduced role within the team and challenges in securing substantial minutes on the pitch.

Given his limited playing time, there’s a possibility that Sasa Kalajdzic might seek a move away from Wolves in the winter to secure a regular starting role elsewhere. According to German source TZ, Frankfurt is reportedly interested in acquiring the services of the Austrian international.

Kalajdzic is considered an “exciting player” for Frankfurt to pursue. The club received £76 million for star striker Randal Kolo Muani in the summer when he joined Paris Saint-Germain, and they have not reinvested that money in a replacement. This situation increases the likelihood of Kalajdzic making a move to the Waldstadion in January as Frankfurt seeks to bolster their attacking options.