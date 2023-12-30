Arsenal have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks and the Gunners are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements in January.

A report from CBS Sports claims that they could be priced out of a move for the Brentford striker Ivan Toney and therefore they are keeping tabs on other alternatives.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is reportedly on their radar and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners decide to make a move for him midway through the season.

The report adds that a January move seems quite unlikely for the Argentine international who has been in splendid form for Inter Milan. The World Cup winner has 17 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the north London club.

Apart from his goal-scoring ability, Martinez would add creativity to the Arsenal attack as well.

It is fair to assume that any move for the 26-year-old striker would have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Martinez has established himself as one of the best attackers in European football and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for him. He has already proven himself in Italian football and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to pursue a new challenge in the coming months.

Arsenal will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons and they need quality players in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City. Martinez has the ability to transform them in the final third.

Gabriel Jesus has been a quality signing for Arsenal, but the Brazilian is not a prolific goalscorer and Mikel Arteta needs a reliable finisher at his disposal. The 26-year-old Argentine international would be the ideal fit for them. He has a contract with Inter Milan until the summer of 2026 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition.