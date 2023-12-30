Arsenal reject approach from Premier League rivals for academy star

Arsenal has reportedly turned down a transfer enquiry from Crystal Palace for academy graduate, Eddie Nketiah.

With the January transfer window approaching, the majority of Premier League clubs will look to strengthen for the second half of the season while they have the opportunity.

A lot of sides seem to be eyeing up a new striker but due to the scarcity of the current marketplace and the difficulty of getting deals done in the January window, teams have very few options when it comes to number nines.

Roy Hodgson will be looking to bring in a new frontman to help with Crystal Palace’s goalscoring issues and is reportedly eyeing up a move for Nketiah.

According to talkSPORT via Team Talk, Arsenal have received a ‘transfer enquiry’ from their London rivals but rejected it.

The Gunners themselves are looking to bring in a new striker to help aid their own issues in front of goal and will be unlikely to sell Nketiah without first replacing him in January.

The 24-year-old English striker has been a reliable backup to Gabriel Jesus as he demonstrated by scoring an incredible hat-trick against Sheffield United earlier in the season.