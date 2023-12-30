Arsenal reject approach from Premier League rivals for academy star

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Arsenal has reportedly turned down a transfer enquiry from Crystal Palace for academy graduate, Eddie Nketiah.

With the January transfer window approaching, the majority of Premier League clubs will look to strengthen for the second half of the season while they have the opportunity.

A lot of sides seem to be eyeing up a new striker but due to the scarcity of the current marketplace and the difficulty of getting deals done in the January window, teams have very few options when it comes to number nines.

Roy Hodgson will be looking to bring in a new frontman to help with Crystal Palace’s goalscoring issues and is reportedly eyeing up a move for Nketiah.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United linked with a January move for 28-year-old Bundesliga defender
‘they have a chance’: Liverpool tipped to be in the race to sign 21-goal attacker
17 goals this season: Arsenal have 26-year-old World Cup winner on their radar

According to talkSPORT via Team Talk, Arsenal have received a ‘transfer enquiry’ from their London rivals but rejected it.

The Gunners themselves are looking to bring in a new striker to help aid their own issues in front of goal and will be unlikely to sell Nketiah without first replacing him in January.

The 24-year-old English striker has been a reliable backup to Gabriel Jesus as he demonstrated by scoring an incredible hat-trick against Sheffield United earlier in the season.

More Stories Eddie Nketiah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.