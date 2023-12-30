Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on the West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer.

The German defender has struggled for regular gametime at the London club and he has been linked with a move away.

Bayern Munich could be prepared to provide him with an exit route with manager Thomas Tuchel prepared to hold direct talks with the player.

Bayern Munich are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and the West Ham player could prove to be a cheap acquisition. He could be a utility option for the German champions and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done in January.

The opportunity to move to the Bundesliga could be an attractive option for the player and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football once again. He could be a useful squad player for Bayern Munich for a reasonable investment.