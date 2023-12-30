Euro giants eyeing up a move for West Ham defender

West Ham FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on the West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer.

The German defender has struggled for regular gametime at the London club and he has been linked with a move away.

Bayern Munich could be prepared to provide him with an exit route with manager Thomas Tuchel prepared to hold direct talks with the player.

Bayern Munich are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and the West Ham player could prove to be a cheap acquisition. He could be a utility option for the German champions and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done in January.

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit claims only 23-year-old could push Leeds to promotion next season
Video: Cole Palmer gives Chelsea the lead with sensational strike against Luton
West Ham now planning to replace Nayef Aguerd with two players in January

The opportunity to move to the Bundesliga could be an attractive option for the player and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football once again. He could be a useful squad player for Bayern Munich for a reasonable investment.

More Stories Thilo Kehrer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.