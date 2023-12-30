Huge boost as Tottenham star’s wife drops a hint about his return from injury

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur appears to be making a promising comeback after enduring a series of setbacks due to injuries.

The Uruguayan footballer, who suffered a prolonged injury from February until November, faced another setback with an ankle injury sustained from a Matty Cash tackle on his first start back, sidelining him for another several weeks.

Recent social media activity from Bentancur’s wife on Instagram suggests his return to training.

This development follows manager Ange’s confirmation of his potential return in January.

?? Looks as though Rodrigo Bentancur is BACK in #thfc TRAINING, as of yesterday. ? Here is his wife (?) via her Instagram [melanylabanca]. pic.twitter.com/g7cCPG4yt8 — Spurs Army (@SpursArmyTweets) December 30, 2023

The news comes as a significant morale boost for Spurs, who are gearing up for a critical match against Manchester United on January 14th.

Bentancur’s return is timely, as Spurs face the absence of key players Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr due to the upcoming AFCON in January.

Additionally, positive developments today regarding the potential signing of Dragusin and talks with Chelsea for Gallagher hint at Spurs’ being serious about bolstering their squad.

With crucial players returning and potential reinforcements, Tottenham eyes a promising bid for a top-four finish.