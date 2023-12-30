Benfica defender Antonio Silva has been linked with a move away from the Portuguese club in recent months.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that the 20-year-old central defender is on the radar of many European clubs and he is really appreciated by Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva has a contract with Benfica until the summer of 2027 and he has a €100 million (£86.7m) release clause. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign him in the coming months.

It is fair to assume that they will have to pay his release clause in order to sign him. Benfica are unlikely to let a prized young prospect like him leave for a knockdown price.

Silva has established himself as a key player for the Portuguese club and he will want to cement his place in the national team’s starting lineup. There is no doubt that the Portuguese international is a world-class talent with a big future ahead of him. He could be a key player for Manchester United in the coming seasons if they can secure his signature.

The Red Devils need to bring in quality, long-term replacements for players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane. Silva would certainly be a quality future investment for them and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can beat the likes of PSG to his signature.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be a tempting proposition for the young defender as well.