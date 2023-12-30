Leeds ace could be set for a two week fine after latest bust-up claims pundit

Illan Meslier could be hit with a two-week fine after he received a red card during Leeds’ loss against Preston North End claims Alan Hutton.

Daniel Farke’s side only have one win in their last five after losing to West Brom 1-0 on Friday night at The Hawthorns.

It looked like they were back on track after their statement 4-0 win against Ipswich Town on the 23rd but Leeds succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Preston just three days later.

Farke wasn’t helped by the sending-off of his goalkeeper just after the break when he pushed Milutin Osmajic into his own penalty area.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton claimed that the French shot-stopper could receive a two-week fine for his actions.

“It depends on the manager but for doing something so silly he could get fined two weeks’ wages from the club,” he said.

“Anything can happen. He put his team in a really difficult situation and then they go and lose the game.”

Leeds must now turn their attention to their showdown with Wayne Rooney’s struggling Birmingham City side on Monday evening at Elland Road.

They currently sit 20th in the table as the former Manchester United forward comes under increasing pressure.