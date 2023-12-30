Leeds United star open to playing abroad

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe has been in impressive form for the Whites this season.

His impressive performance in the Championship has attracted interest from European clubs like Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old has now revealed that he would be open to playing abroad in the near future. However, he currently dreams of competing in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if he can guide Leeds United to promotion at the end of the season.

“I dream of the Premier League, but I could certainly play in another country. The Eredivisie is certainly an option. But at that moment I’m focused on the Premier League,” he added, to ESPN in Netherlands.

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship and they will be hoping to secure automatic promotion to the top flight at the end of the season. Leeds will need to improve during the second half of the campaign and finish the season strongly in order to stand a chance of automatic promotion.

Piroe is a man in form for them and the 24-year-old will be crucial to their hopes of playing in the English top flight next season.

