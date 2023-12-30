Leicester City could lose defender Wout Faes next year as a Serie A club are reportedly interested in the centre-back.

Currently, sitting at the top of the Championship, the Foxes will be hoping to keep their incredible form going as we approach the turn of the year with automatic promotion to the Premier League within touching distance.

A huge reason for their success is their airtight defence as they boast the best record in the division, conceding six goals less than the next closest.

Leicester defender, Faes, has been sensational since signing for the club last year as he has demonstrated a fantastic ability both on and off the ball.

But his recent performances have attracted attention from abroad with TuttoMercatoWeb via Football League World, reporting that Italian club Atalanta is interested in his signature.

The report claims that the Championship club will look to recoup the original £15 million that they paid Ligue 1 side Reims for the 25-year-old if they were to sell him.

Currently ninth in the Serie A, Atalanta are reportedly targeting Faes as well as other options including Radu Dragusin and Josip Sutalo.

Enzo Maresca will no doubt not want to lose his defender especially when they are on the verge of a return to the Premier League.