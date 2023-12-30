Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs shortlisted for managerial role at English club

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is in contention for the managerial position at Salford City F.C.

Co-owned by former football stars Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and David Beckham, alongside Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, the club has celebrated four promotions in five years since the Class of ’92 invested in it.

Presently in League 2, this season sees the team struggling, facing potential relegation from the league.

Salford has endured a nine-game winless streak in the league, their last victory dating back to October.

Following their 5-1 loss to Tranmere on Boxing Day, the club parted ways with Neil Wood, who became the 5th manager to be sacked since Salford became an EFL club.

The ownership group is now scouting for a new manager. Reports from The Sun suggest Giggs, one of the co-owners, is in contention alongside former Grimsby manager Paul Hurst and ex-Charlton boss Dean Holden.

The club’s recent string of managerial changes contrasts with Gary Neville’s public stance supporting managers who are sacked without given sufficient time.

This was quickly pointed out by fans on social media with many pointing out Neville’s hypocrisy. One labelled him as a ‘world-class hypocrite.’