Manchester United linked with a January move for 28-year-old Bundesliga defender

Manchester United have been linked with the move for the Borussia Dortmund defender Ramy Bensebaini.

The 28-year-old Algerian defender joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer and it remains to be seen whether the German outfit are prepared to let him leave after just six months at the club.

As per Fichajes, Manchester United need to sign a left back and they are prepared to let go of Sergio Reguilon who is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Players like Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have had their fair share of injury problems this season and it is no surprise that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bensebaini.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for the Algerian international and remains to be seen how the situation develops. The defender is versatile enough to operate as a left back as well as a left central defender. His versatility will be an added bonus for Manchester United if they can secure his services.

The Algerian international signed a contract with the German club until the summer of 2027 and therefore they are under no pressure to cash in on him next month. Manchester United will probably have to submit a lucrative offer in order to tempt them.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United by their standards and they will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification. They will need to improve their squad in January in order to finish the season strongly and secure a top-four finish.