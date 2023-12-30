Newcastle set price tag to Man United for Dan Ashworth

Newcastle United are poised to seek substantial compensation should Manchester United attempt to lure Dan Ashworth from St. James’ Park in the near future.

However, at present, there is no internal turmoil at the club regarding the future of their sporting director, as reported by The Athletic.

Since joining Newcastle as sporting director from Brighton in May 2022, Dan Ashworth has been a pivotal figure behind the scenes. His significant contributions to the club’s recruitment have earned praise for their precision and effectiveness.

Concerns are growing that Newcastle might lose Dan Ashworth to Premier League rivals Manchester United in the upcoming months. Reports suggest that the Magpies would insist on a seven-figure compensation fee if Manchester United were to pursue the 52-year-old.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% takeover of Manchester United is anticipated to require an additional four to six weeks for completion. This timeline means that Dan Ashworth will oversee Newcastle’s activities during the January transfer window. However, there are no assurances beyond that, and Newcastle is bracing itself for a potential approach from Old Trafford.

Dan Ashworth maintains close ties with Sir Dave Brailsford, set to join the Manchester United board in the next month. Despite not distancing himself from rumors, there is currently no widespread panic within Newcastle regarding Ashworth’s future.

If he opts to move to Manchester United, he would be subject to a period of gardening leave. The situation is being closely monitored by both clubs and fans alike.