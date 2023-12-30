Newcastle United are reportedly ending Isaac Hayden’s loan stint at Standard Liege next month and actively seeking a new club for the 28-year-old midfielder in January. Numerous Championship clubs have expressed interest in securing his services on loan.

Isaac Hayden, who is on a season-long loan at Standard Liege since the summer transfer window, has encountered difficulties in finding form during his temporary spell with the club.

Isaac Hayden has featured in only 10 matches for Standard Liege in the 2023/24 season without scoring or assisting. Notably, he has been absent from four of their last five league matches.

With his diminishing role and Newcastle’s desire to provide him with more playing time, there’s a push to terminate the loan early and secure a new club for Hayden in the second half of the season, according to a report from Football Insider.

Newcastle is actively seeking a new midfield signing, prompted by Sandro Tonali’s extended suspension due to betting offenses. The club, along with Juventus, are reportedly leading the race to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window.

Isaac Hayden joined Newcastle in 2016 from Arsenal and the midfielder has since played 171 appearances for the Magpies. Now, he’s no longer wanted, and is keen to move on as soon as possible.