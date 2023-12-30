West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta picked up an injury blow against Arsenal earlier this week.

The Hammers picked up a 2-0 win over Arsenal and they will be delighted with the result. However, the injury blow to a key player will certainly come as a disappointment.

West Ham will be hoping that Paqueta can return to action soon and help them finish the season strongly. The Hammers will be hoping to secure European qualification this season and the Brazilian midfielder will be instrumental for them.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has now sent out a message to his compatriot following the injury.

Guimaraes replied on the West Ham midfielder’s social media post in support of his international teammate. The Newcastle star wrote “Vamoo” meaning “Let’s go”.

Paqueta has been outstanding for West Ham this season and the midfielder believes that the injury on his calf is not as serious and he should be back in action within a week.