Newcastle United are keen on signing the Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz during the January transfer window.

According to a report via Fichajes, the 24-year-old winger is on the Premier League club’s radar and they are willing to shell out €60 million (£52m) in order to sign him.

The talented young winger has four goals a two assists to his name across all competitions this season. However, he has struggled for regular game time with the Spanish outfit. Diaz has played just 508 minutes of first-team football in La Liga and he needs to play more often in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential.

The 24-year-old is capable of operating on either flank and he can slot in as the central attacking midfielder as well. He will add goals and creativity in the final third for Newcastle and he could transform them going forward.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United and Tottenham enter race to sign 17-goal striker in January Tottenham open talks with club for 21-year-old, could submit bid soon Journalist confirms Manchester United interest in £86.7m-rated defender

Newcastle need to bring in attacking reinforcements and Diaz would be a solid long-term acquisition for them. The move to the Premier League could be ideal for the former Manchester City player as well. It would help him play regularly and get his career back on track.

Diaz cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club at the stage of his career and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

€60 million is a substantial offer for a player who is not a regular starter and it wouldn’t be surprising if Real Madrid were tempted to sell the player once the proposal is presented.