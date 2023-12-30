Newcastle worried about signing former PL winner

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

First-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope is currently sidelined with an injury and the Magpies need to bring in a replacement. They have been linked with a number of goalkeepers recently and the Spanish international is reportedly on their radar as well.

David De Gea is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season.

Although Newcastle are keen on him, they are a bit concerned about the fact that the player has been a free agent for six months now. It is fair to assume that the Spaniard is currently lacking in sharpness and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to take a gamble on him.

The Magpies need someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. While there is no doubt that De Gea is a top-class goalkeeper on his day, he might need some time to get back to his best.