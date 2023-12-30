Premier League player being investigated by the police after being accused of racially abusing staff member

A Premier League player is being investigated by police over claims he racially abused a staff member at a luxury apartment block.

He has been accused of allegedly hurling the ‘N word’ twice by the staff member.

The report from The Sun states that the unnamed star looked ‘agitated’ and smelled of alcohol.

The 50-year-old concierge claimed the player arrived at the flats in the early hours of December 10 intoxicated. Things escalated when he lost his temper while demanding for the key.

The victim recounted to The Sun:

“He started losing his temper, telling me to give him the ‘f*****g key’,”

“Then he called me a ‘c***’. I told him, ‘Wait a few minutes and my colleague will be back. He has access to the keys.’

“Then he was swearing more at me and said, ‘Give me the key, you f*****g n*****.’ I draw the line at that. I was appalled and disgusted. I said to him, ‘I will not tolerate that. Do not use that word towards me.’

“He was shouting at me, ‘Do you know who I f***ing am? You will never work here again.’ He said the N-word again.”

The alleged victim reported the incident to the Metropolitan Police and the player’s club, both acknowledging receipt of the complaint.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they received the report but stated no arrests had been made, continuing their investigation.

They said (via The Sun):

“On December 13, a 50-year-old man contacted police to report he had been racially abused by another man as he worked as a concierge.“There have been no arrests.“Enquiries continue.”

Meanwhile, the player has denied all allegations and his club have refused to comment until the matter has been investigated by the police.