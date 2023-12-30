Andy Hinchcliffe has heaped praise onto Leeds United star Ethan Ampadu highlighting his importance to the side.

After a decisive win against Ipswich Town at Elland Road earlier this month, Leeds fans would’ve been hopeful of putting together a good run as they chase down automatic promotion this season.

But Daniel Farke’s side would go on to lose two on the bounce in the space of a week after their most recent defeat against West Brom on Friday night.

Sky Sports commentator, Hinchcliffe, highlighted the performance of Ampadu during the game and emphasised how important he is for Leeds’ promotion ambitions.

“If Leeds are to finish ahead of Ipswich or Leicester in the top two, then he needs to be playing every minute.” He said via Leeds United News.

“That’s just how important he is to this side,”

The 23-year-old has impressed since completing the move to Leeds United from Chelsea in the summer as he has put in consistent performances regularly.

Farke will hope that his new midfielder can put in another good performance against Wayne Rooney’s struggling Birmingham City side when they meet on Monday.