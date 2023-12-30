Tottenham ‘in talks’ to sign Chelsea’s star £50 million man

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘in talks’ with their London rivals to sign midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Ange Postecoglou has done wonders in North London since joining from Celtic in the summer although his lightning start was halted by several injuries.

The side has been hit the hardest in the middle of the park where summer signing James Maddison picked up an ankle injury before Rodrigo Bentancur reinjured himself after returning from a lengthy spell.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Spurs are expected to dip into the market to ease their injury woes with a new midfielder reportedly on the top of the transfer shortlist.

According to Sky Sports journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham are ‘in talks’ to sign Chelsea’s Gallagher.

Despite almost leaving in the summer, the English midfielder has undoubtedly been one of Mauricio Pochettino’s best players so far this season, and the heartbeat of his side.

Tottenham will hope to be closer to the top four at the start of January as they look to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat to Brighton against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.