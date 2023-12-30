Tottenham open talks with club for 21-year-old, could submit bid soon

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements next month and they have identified Radu Dragusin as a target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are keen to address their defensive situation early and they have already opened talks with Genoa regarding a move for the 21-year-old central defender.

Romano claims that a bid could be submitted soon and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement.

The Romanian has been a quality player for Genoa and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well. Tottenham are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, especially after the injury blows to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Eric Dier has been linked with an exit from the club as well.

Tottenham are in desperate need of quality central defenders and Dragusin would be a solid, long-term acquisition for them. The 21-year-old is one of the finest young defenders in the Italian League and he could develop into an asset for Tottenham in the long run.

The Romanian is likely to improve with coaching and experience and someone like Ange Postecoglou could play a key role in his development. The Australian manager has done well to develop talented young players at Celtic in the past.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist confirms Manchester United interest in £86.7m-rated defender
Arsenal make enquiry for versatile La Liga ace highly valued by Mikel Arteta
England footballer passes away at the age of 33

Dragusin will certainly help Tottenham tighten up defensively and quality signings like him could help Spurs get their top-four push back on track.

The 21-year-old defender has won more aerial duels than any other defender in the Italian league this season and he has only been dribbled past once. There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with the attributes to develop into one of the best defenders in Europe.

More Stories Radu Dragusin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.