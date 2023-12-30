Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements next month and they have identified Radu Dragusin as a target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are keen to address their defensive situation early and they have already opened talks with Genoa regarding a move for the 21-year-old central defender.

Romano claims that a bid could be submitted soon and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement.

The Romanian has been a quality player for Genoa and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well. Tottenham are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, especially after the injury blows to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Eric Dier has been linked with an exit from the club as well.

Tottenham are in desperate need of quality central defenders and Dragusin would be a solid, long-term acquisition for them. The 21-year-old is one of the finest young defenders in the Italian League and he could develop into an asset for Tottenham in the long run.

The Romanian is likely to improve with coaching and experience and someone like Ange Postecoglou could play a key role in his development. The Australian manager has done well to develop talented young players at Celtic in the past.

??? Understand Tottenham want new centre back deal sealed by next week — Todibo talks on but if it won’t be done shortly, Spurs have another plan. ?? Told Spurs have now opened talks also with Genoa for Radu Dragusin! Bid could be sent soon. Postecoglou also approved Dragusin. pic.twitter.com/TwPvvLf2LY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2023

Dragusin will certainly help Tottenham tighten up defensively and quality signings like him could help Spurs get their top-four push back on track.

The 21-year-old defender has won more aerial duels than any other defender in the Italian league this season and he has only been dribbled past once. There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with the attributes to develop into one of the best defenders in Europe.