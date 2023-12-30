Video: Cole Palmer seals win with brace despite two late goals from Luton

Chelsea FC Luton Town
Cole Palmer showed some incredible composure to grab his second before Ross Barkley pulled one back against his former club with Elijah Adebayo adding a second.

The English winger showed fantastic composure to take it around multiple Luton defenders before slotting it home to give Chelsea a comfortable 3-0 lead.

But like the majority of their games this season, the home side showed tremendous fight as goals from Barkley and Adebayo reduced the margin to just one.

Video courtesy of Optus Sport.

 

