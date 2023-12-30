Video: Marcus Rashford equalises for Manchester United following a mistake by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner

Matt Turner has made an absolute howler to gift Manchester United an equaliser.
Having just got away with one, the goalkeeper looks to play a pass to Danilo just outside the penalty area.
It is brilliantly anticipated and intercepted by Garnacho, who slides to intervene and then squares the ball for Rashford to neatly slot a first-time shot into the bottom-right corner.
Can Manchester United go on to win from here?
Watch the goal below:
"That is an accident that has been waiting to happen!" ?
Rashford accepts the gift and PUNISHES Forest! ? pic.twitter.com/jkLsFhVxWW
