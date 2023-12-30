Video: Morgan Gibbs-White with a stunning finish to win it for Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White has just scored a stunner from outside the box to win it for Nottingham Forest against Manchester United.

Matt Turner redeems his mistake from earlier with a brilliant save to deny United a winner which then started the counter attack resulting in the goal at the other end.

Elanga is found on the right flank who cuts inside before playing the ball for Gibbs-White. The 23-year-old executes a brilliant first-time finish straight into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box.

What a goal and what a win for Nottingham Forest!

Watch the goal below:

BACK AND FORTH WE GO! Morgan Gibbs-White with a beauty to retake the lead for Nottingham Forest! ? @nbc & @peacock pic.twitter.com/eMzOyuSyDp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 30, 2023