Video: Nicolas Dominguez finishes off a brilliant move to give Nottingham Forest the lead

Nottingham Forest have taken the lead against Manchester United thanks to a brilliant goal from Nicolas Domínguez.
A beautiful sequence involving Elanga and Montiel led to Domínguez’s clinical finish, beating Onana with precision.
Watch the goal below:
Domínguez breaks the deadlock! ? pic.twitter.com/qkvKj9oKkk
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2023
Nuno Espírito Santo has made an immediate impact since his recent appointment. When he arrived, they were in the relegation zone, but his debut game resulted in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.
He is now 20 minutes away from securing a stunning win against United which will take them up to 15th in the table.