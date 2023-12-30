Video: Nicolas Dominguez finishes off a brilliant move to give Nottingham Forest the lead

Nottingham Forest have taken the lead against Manchester United thanks to a brilliant goal from Nicolas Domínguez.

A beautiful sequence involving Elanga and Montiel led to Domínguez’s clinical finish, beating Onana with precision.

Domínguez breaks the deadlock! ? pic.twitter.com/qkvKj9oKkk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2023

Nuno Espírito Santo has made an immediate impact since his recent appointment. When he arrived, they were in the relegation zone, but his debut game resulted in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

He is now 20 minutes away from securing a stunning win against United which will take them up to 15th in the table.