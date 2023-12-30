Experienced winger Said Benrahma might be on his way out of the club in the January window with reports linking him with a move to Marseille.

After losing arguably their best player Declan Rice last summer, many expected West Ham to struggle to replace him but after some smart business in the market, they managed to bring in Edson Alvarez and James Ward Prowse.

As the January transfer window approaches, the club are reportedly looking to recruit more talent but could look to offload some players first.

According to reports from French outlet L’Equipe via Hammer News, European giants Marseille are interested in winger Benrahma.

The 28-year-old moved to the London club in 2020 on an initial loan before the club paid a reported £20 million the following month to make the move permanent.

Benrahma has appeared over 150 times for West Ham but has failed to impress so far this season, registering only one assist this campaign.

With the arrival of Mohammed Kudus limiting his game time, the Algerian may be open to a move to France.

But with the recent injuries to their front line, David Moyes may be reluctant to let him leave next month.