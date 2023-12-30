West Ham now planning to replace Nayef Aguerd with two players in January

The Hammers are reportedly interested in the signing of two players to replace Nayef Aguerd in next month’s transfer window.

Rumours about the potential departure of Moroccan defender, Aguerd, have become more frequent as the January transfer window approaches with recent reports claiming that the club could be open to selling the 27-year-old.

Aguerd did not travel with the squad that defeated Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates on Thursday evening due to illness with Konstantinos Mavropanos impressing in his stead.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers have placed a £30 million asking price on the 27-year-old with David Moyes keen on Bundesliga defenders, Jonathan Tah and Dan-Axel Zagadou as potential replacements.

The report claims that a move for the latter could be more likely given the fact that Tah is currently a vital part of Xabi Alonso’s potential title-winning Bayer Leverkusen side.

Zagadou joined VFB Stuttgart on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund last season with the 24-year-old quickly impressing at his new side.

The French defender was highly regarded during his spell at Dortmund and was linked with a move to Manchester United amongst other top European clubs last summer.