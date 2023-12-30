West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Bundesliga defender Jonathan Tah in January.

A report from Football Insider claims that they would be prepared to sell Nayef Aguerd for a fee of around £30 million and they have identified the 27-year-old German international as a target.

Tah has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen this season, helping them to the top of the league table.

We covered reports earlier that the player is a target for Newcastle United as well. The Magpies need to sign a quality partner for Sven Botman and Tah would be the ideal fit for them.

Apart from his defensive qualities, he will add aerial presence to the side which can be quite effective while attacking set pieces. He has contributed to four goals across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and it remains to be seen whether West Ham decide to make a move for him in January.

Leverkusen are competing for the league title this season and they might not want to lose a key player midway through the season. Any move for the German international defender might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

West Ham have looked vulnerable defensively this season and they will need to plug the gaps at the back if they want to finish the season strongly and secure Europa League qualification.

Taj has the physicality to succeed in English football and he could be a player for West Ham if he joins the club. The opportunity to move to the Premier league can be quite tempting for most players and it will be interesting to see if the German is tempted to join the Hammers in the coming months.