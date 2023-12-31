Amanda Staveley issues message to Eddie Howe over his future at Newcastle

Eddie Howe has been reportedly told that his job is safe after a poor run of form from his Newcastle side.

The Magpies travel to Anfield on Monday evening as they try to put an end to their recent poor string of results.

Newcastle have just one win in their last seven games as they approach the turn of the year, with last week’s 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest one of their worst performance so far this season.

As a result, questions have been asked about Howe and his ability to lead this side forward after what was such a promising end to last season.

But according to reports from The Mirror, Amanda Staveley reportedly visited the dressing room after the Forest defeat and reassured Howe that his job won’t come under pressure from the board.

Newcastle have arguably been hit harder than any other Premier League side on the injury front as they have struggled to deal with both domestic and European competitions.

Supporters will be hoping that the board will back Howe in the upcoming January transfer window although potential Financial Fair Play regulations may limit their spending.