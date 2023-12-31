Ange Postecoglou was involved in a heated altercation on the touchline during his side’s win against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a poor 4-2 defeat against Brighton during the week, Spurs are now just one point off the Champions League places after their win against Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The North London club showed that they were up for the fight immediately when Pape Sarr broke the deadlock after a poor pass from Neto in the Bournemouth net.

Son Heung-Min then doubled the lead in the second half before Richarlison scored to make it 3-0.

The Cherries did grab a consolation goal but it was too late to spark any sort of comeback from the visitors.

There was some controversy in the game, however, as Postecoglou had to be held back by his staff during an argument with the opposition bench.

The Australian manager joked after the game, stating that they were just ‘wishing each other a Happy New Year.’

“It was just a little bit of emotion in the game. Alejo was in a lot of pain.” He said via the Telegraph.

“We had already done our substitutions so we were trying to get him to lay down so we could get him off. It showed the character of the boy – he wanted to keep going.”