Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal star isn’t even on the bench for Fulham game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has cleared up any confusion about Oleksandr Zinchenko by stating that he has an injury problem that has seen him miss today’s game away to Fulham.

The Gunners have instead named Jakub Kiwior in their starting XI for this trip to Craven Cottage, and a few eyebrows might have been raised when it first emerged that Zinchenko wasn’t even named among the substitutes in today’s squad.

The Ukraine international has not been at his best for Arsenal recently, with some question-marks over his defensive strengths at key moments in the 1-1 draw away to Liverpool and the 2-0 home defeat to West Ham.

Still, Arteta has now confirmed that a late injury problem was behind Zinchenko missing today’s game, as per journalist Connor Humm below…

?? Arteta on Zinchenko: “He felt his calf so he couldn’t make it and we have to see the extent of the injury.” — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) December 31, 2023

It will be interesting to see how Kiwior performs in place of Zinchenko, as this could be a real opportunity for the Poland international to stake his claim for a starting place.

Although Kiwior has not been a regular starter since joining Arsenal last January, he’s always looked pretty reliable when called upon, so one imagines he could capitalise on Zinchenko’s struggles.