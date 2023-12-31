Brazilian winger Estevao Willian has been linked with a move away from Palmeiras and a number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal are keen on signing the Brazilian winger who is valued at €60 million. However, Chelsea already have an offer on the table.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues can win the race for his signature.

The 16-year-old winger is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he will add pace, flair and creativity to the side.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players and it is no surprise that they are looking to sign the Palmeiras winger. Estevao is highly rated around Europe and he has the potential to develop into a world-class player with the right coaching and guidance.

Chelsea will hope that he can develop into a key player for them in the coming seasons if the transfer goes through.

The winger has a €60 million release clause in his contract and the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to afford him.

While the asking price might seem steep right now, both clubs will hope that the 16-year-old can justify the investment in the long run.

Arsenal could certainly use more depth in the wide areas as well. Mikel Arteta has had to overuse the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli because of the lack of options at his disposal.

Although Estevao might not be ready to start for Arsenal every week, he could still be a useful squad player for them if the Gunners can get the deal done.