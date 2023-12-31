Arsenal see impressive 48-game run come to an end with surprise defeat at Fulham

Arsenal have lost a game in which they took the lead for the first time since New Year’s Day in 2022, with Fulham coming from behind to beat the Gunners 2-1 today.

Mikel Arteta had Arsenal on an impressive run of 48 games in which they’d at least held on to a draw after scoring first, so it’s not quite clear what went wrong for them today at Craven Cottage.

Bukayo Saka scored in the first four minutes for Arsenal, but apart from that they never looked their usual selves, with Fulham growing into the game and deserving the three points in the end.

48 – Arsenal have lost a Premier League game despite scoring the first goal for the first time since New Year's Day in 2022 against Manchester City, having gone 48 such games unbeaten before today's defeat (W42 D6). Storm. pic.twitter.com/STmpAz8M0V — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2023

Fulham are no pushovers at home, of course, but Arsenal will feel they have to be winning games like this if they are to be in with a realistic chance of winning the Premier League title.

It’s increasingly hard to see AFC having it in them to end their long wait to finish as champions, with Arteta’s side taking just four points from the last fifteen available.

With Manchester City and Liverpool also in the title race, you can’t afford slip-ups like that.